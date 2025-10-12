Merkulov scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Providence's 3-2 overtime win over Bridgeport.

Merkulov cleared waivers Oct. 4 and has started the year positively for Providence with four points in two games. He scored a goal and assists on tallies by Frederic Brunet and Matej Blumel in Saturday's contest. If Merkulov continues his strong play in the AHL, he could earn himself a call-up to Boston at some point in 2025-26. He has just one assist in 10 career NHL outings, but he's topped 50 points in each of the last three AHL campaigns.