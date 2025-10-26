Merkulov scored twice on three shots in AHL Providence's 4-1 win over Bridgeport on Sunday.

Merkulov continues to shine at the AHL level with four goals and nine points over six contests. He's gotten on the scoresheet in five games, and three of those have been multi-point efforts. The winger is an established AHL scoring threat with at least 54 points in each of his three full seasons in the league. If he continues to play well, he should be at the top of the list for potential call-ups if the Bruins need reinforcements at the NHL level later in the season.