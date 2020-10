McKegg signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins worth $700,000 at the NHL level Wednesday.

McKegg appeared in 53 games with the Rangers last season, picking up five goals, four helpers and 17 PIM over that span. The 28-year-old will likely have a reduced role with the Bruins in 2020-21, further dampening his already non-existent fantasy value.