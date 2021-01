McKegg continues to work as a spare forward for the Bruins at practice, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

McKegg, who's a member of the team's practice squad, has yet to draw into the team's lineup, but as absences among the Bruins' forwards occur, he could see spot duty as the season progresses. The 28-year-old logged five goals and nine points in 53 games with the Rangers last season.