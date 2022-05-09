Lindholm (upper body) hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina. Coach Brice Cassidy told reporters, "If he's cleared, he's in," Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm's potential return would be a huge boost for a Bruins' blue line that is expected to remain without Charlie McAvoy (COVID-19 protocols) for the second straight game. In 12 games for Boston since being acquired at the trade deadline, the 28-year-old Lindholm has managed five assists but is still looking for his first goal despite putting 24 shots on net.