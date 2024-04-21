Lindholm recorded an assist, two hits, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Lindholm snapped a five-game point drought with the assist. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on Brandon Carlo's tally in the second period. Lindholm returned to his career norms in 2023-24 with 26 points, a plus-18 rating, 99 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and 63 PIM over 73 appearances after posting a 53-point season in 2022-23. He'll play in a top-four role throughout the postseason, but he shouldn't be expected to generate consistent offense.