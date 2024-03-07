Watch Now:

Lindholm (lower body) will not be available Thursday, but he's inching closer to a return, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Lindholm has been a solid defensive piece for the Bruins all year, he has recorded one goal and 18 assists. The 30-year-old has played heavy minutes this year averaging 23:42 per game. He will look to continue his physical play when he returns.

