Lindholm (lower body) will not be available Thursday, but he's inching closer to a return, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.
Lindholm has been a solid defensive piece for the Bruins all year, he has recorded one goal and 18 assists. The 30-year-old has played heavy minutes this year averaging 23:42 per game. He will look to continue his physical play when he returns.
More News
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable for Thursday•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Lands on IR•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Will miss next four games•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Takes two trips to box•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Stays warm with power-play assist•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Snaps slump with two-point effort•