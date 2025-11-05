Lindholm logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

This was Lindholm's second helper in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old defenseman will need to stay healthy over a long stretch to regain fantasy managers' trust, as he lost eight contests to that injury after missing most of 2024-25. Lindholm has two helpers, eight shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through seven appearances.