Lindholm closed out the scoring Wednesday, helping the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals.

Lindholm collected the puck deep in his zone and lifted the puck down the ice for an empty-net goal Wednesday. The 2012 No. 6 overall draft choice has not offered much value to fantasy managers since his 13-goal season of 2017-18. He could, however, be a steady presence during his first full season with the Bruins.