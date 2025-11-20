Lindholm logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Lindholm logged his second multi-point effort in the last five games by helping out on both of Morgan Geekie's tallies. The 31-year-old Lindholm is set to be the Bruins' lead defenseman while Charlie McAvoy (face) is out indefinitely following surgery. Lindholm is up to seven points (three on the power play), 19 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 14 appearances this season.