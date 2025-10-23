Lindholm (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Anaheim, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Although head coach Marco Sturm officially labeled Lindholm as a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup, the defenseman stayed out after morning skate with the team's scratches, which signals that he could be forced to miss a third consecutive game. If he's sidelined, Michael Callahan will likely enter the lineup.