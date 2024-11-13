Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.
Lindholm suffered the injury in the first period. The 30-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Stars. If he can't play, the Bruins may be forced to call up a defenseman, as Andrew Peeke (upper body) is considered week-to-week.
More News
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Scores in Thursday's victory•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Tallies in blowout loss•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Earns two points in win•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Key role in Game 7 win•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Good start in playoffs•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Chips in with helper•