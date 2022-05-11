Lindholm (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup against Carolina on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm has been sidelined for the Bruins' last three playoff contests due to his upper-body injury but appears poised to suit up in Game 6. While the Swedish blueliner has offered minimal offensive upside since being acquired by Boston, he has no goals and five helpers in 12 games with the Bruins, he shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value upon his return.