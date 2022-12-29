Lindholm notched two assists in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Lindholm assisted on goals by Trent Frederic and Patrice Bergeron, the latter of which broke a 1-1 tie with less than five minutes left in the third period. With seven helpers in his last six games, Lindholm has raised his season assist total to 23. His career high in assists is 27, which Lindholm totaled back in 2014-15 as a member of the Ducks.