Lindholm scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.

It came on the power play. Lindholm pushed the Bruins up 2-1 near the mid-point of the first period when his wrist shot from above the left circle beat Anthony Stolarz to the the top right corner. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four contests. Lindholm will never replicate his lightning-in-a-bottle 2022-23 season where he put up 53 points. But now that he's healthy, he could put up more than 30 points.