Lindholm (illness) will be a game-time decision against LA on Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Lindholm was not at practice Thursday as he was not feeling well. The defenseman will be replaced in the lineup by Jakub Zboril, if he is unable to go. Lindholm has only two assists in his last 11 games. He has four goals and 20 points in 28 games overall, but his numbers were skewed early on, with Charlie McAvoy out of the lineup to start the season after offseason shoulder surgery.