Lindholm (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Colorado on Saturday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Lindholm was on the second power-play unit during Saturday's morning skate, which could indicate that he is ready to return from a three-game absence. He has recorded two shots on goal and three blocked shots in two appearances this season. If Lindholm is good to go, Jordan Harris will probably be a healthy scratch against the Avalanche on Saturday.