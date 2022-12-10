Lindholm notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Lindholm has two assists in his last three contests, but he'd gone six games without a point before regaining his playmaking touch. The presence of Charlie McAvoy has eaten into many of the opportunities Lindholm saw earlier in the year. The helper Friday got Lindholm to 20 points (four goals, 16 assists), and he's added 54 shots on net, 33 hits, 32 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-21 rating in 26 appearances a solid top-four presence.