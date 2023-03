Lindholm (foot) provided a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Chicago.

Lindholm wasn't available for Sunday's 5-3 loss to Detroit because of the injury. He got right back into the swing of things though, logging a team-high 24:27 of ice time versus the Blackhawks. Lindholm has eight goals and 42 points in 64 contests this season, including three markers and seven points over his last nine games.