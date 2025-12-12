Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Goal, assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindholm scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Lindholm's second-period goal stood as the game-winner. That tally was his first since Nov. 11 versus the Maple Leafs. He has a pair of multi-point efforts through five contests in December while maintaining his usual top-four role. Lindholm is at two goals, 12 points, 35 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 24 appearances in total.
