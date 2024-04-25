Lindholm registered an assist through 25:03 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs for Game 3.

The stalwart defenseman has two helpers in this series after failing to pick up any points at all through 11 playoff games dating back to his previous two seasons with the Bruins. Lindholm took a step back offensively in the regular season, dropping from 53 points (10 goals, 43 assists) in 2022-23 to 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) this time around, though a lower-body injury caused him to miss nine games before he returned with two apples in a March 9 return. Fantasy managers still hanging around for the playoff pools should view Lindholm as a serviceable option as long as the B's remain in playoff contention.