Lindholm (foot) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Chicago, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Lindholm missed Sunday's 5-3 loss to Detroit following a shot block in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Red Wings. He is slated to play alongside Dmitry Orlov and work on the second power-play unit Tuesday versus the Blackhawks. Lindholm has compiled eight goals, 42 points, 133 shots on net, 77 blocks and 63 hits in 64 games this season.