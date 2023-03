Lindholm (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Nashville.

Lindholm sat out Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina because of a nagging injury. He has generated 10 goals, 49 points, 143 shots on net, 69 hits and 89 blocked shots in 71 contests this campaign. Lindholm's return to a pairing with Brandon Carlo will bump Jakub Zboril to the press box as a healthy scratch.