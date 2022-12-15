Lindholm (illness) is set to return Thursday against the Kings, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.
Lindholm was a game-time decision after missing Thursday's practice. He has four goals and 20 points in 28 contests this season. He's projected to serve on the second pairing with Connor Clifton against Los Angeles.
