Lindholm notched two assists and two shots in Monday's 7-3 victory over Florida.
Lindholm picked up a helper on David Krejci's goal in the second period and Patrice Bergeron's power-play goal in the third. The Swedish defenseman has had an excellent start to the season with four goals and 23 points in 31 games.
