Lindholm had to be helped off the ice in the second period of Wednesday's matchup with Carolina after receiving a hard hit from Andrei Svechnikov that left the defenseman unstable, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.

Lindholm's exit from the game comes after he logged 13:58 of ice time without having generated any fantasy stats. Without the blueliner in the lineup, Boston will have to go the rest of the way with just five defensemen, which will mean big minutes for Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton. If Lindholm misses any additional games, Mike Reilly figures to get back into action, though Josh Brown could also be in contention.