Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Injury deemed minor
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindholm's lower-body injury that he suffered Thursday versus the Blackhawks is considered minor and is unrelated to the knee injury he sustained last season, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.
This is a positive update after Lindholm made an early exit from the Bruins' second game of the year. The 31-year-old can be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday contest versus the Sabres.
More News
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Ready for training camp•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Out through break•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Practices, remains unavailable•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Shifts to LTIR•