Lindholm logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindholm saw 20:03 of ice time in his return from a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old looks good to go for top-four minutes once again, though he's become a substantial injury risk whose scoring hasn't made up for it. He's at 15 points, 60 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 35 outings this season. He's earned four of those points over his last three games.