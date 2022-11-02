Lindholm scored in overtime and dished out three assists during a 6-5 victory over the Penguins on Thursday.

Lindholm, who has collected nine points in his last six outings, capped his first career four-point game with his first game-winning goal this season. The 28-year-old defenseman had previously compiled six three-point games. Lindholm skated in the Penguins' zone Tuesday and released a shot near the top of the left faceoff circle, beating goalie Tristan Jarry with 1:23 remaining in the extra stanza. With 11 game-winning goals, Lindholm's previous effort came against the Kraken on Nov. 11, 2021.