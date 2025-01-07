Lindholm (lower body) resumed skating Tuesday but still doesn't have a timetable to return to the lineup, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Lindholm will miss his 26th straight game against Edmonton on Tuesday. He has generated three goals, seven points, 35 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across 17 appearances this season.
