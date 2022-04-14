Lindholm (lower body) is once again slated to be missing from the lineup against the Senators on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm will be on the shelf for his fourth straight contest due to his lower-body issue. Deadline acquisition Josh Brown should continue to feature on the Bruins' blue line with Lindholm still unavailable. While the 28-year-old Swede was limited to just 22 points in 61 contests for the Ducks this year, he's been more productive in limited opportunities with Boston, as he has generated four points in seven outings.