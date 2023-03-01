Lindholm provided an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Lindholm set up the first of Dmitry Orlov's two tallies in the first period. This was a strong February for Lindholm, who had a goal and seven helpers in 10 games for the month. The 29-year-old blueliner has reached the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, logging seven goals and 33 helpers in just 60 contests. He also has 127 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 61 hits 44 PIM and a plus-40 rating.