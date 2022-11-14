Lindholm was credited with three assists during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

Lindholm played a role in each of the Bruins' first three goals Sunday. The 28-year-old defenseman has earned a career-high three assists in a game five times. Lindholm also recorded three helpers against the Penguins on Nov. 1. Lindholm shared the team lead with six shots and added a plus-3 rating and two blocks against the Canucks.