Lindholm was credited with three assists during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.
Lindholm played a role in each of the Bruins' first three goals Sunday. The 28-year-old defenseman has earned a career-high three assists in a game five times. Lindholm also recorded three helpers against the Penguins on Nov. 1. Lindholm shared the team lead with six shots and added a plus-3 rating and two blocks against the Canucks.
More News
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Two points against Blueshirts•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Nets career-best outing•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Two helpers against Detroit•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Connects on long empty-net goal•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes•