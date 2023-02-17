Lindholm posted two assists and one shot, helping the Bruins to a 5-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Lindholm set up Patrice Bergeron with a beautiful stretch pass that led to a breakaway where the Bruins' captain beat Juuse Saros with a nice wrist shot. The Swedish defenceman would also pick up an assist on Trent Frederic's goal. This performance extends Lindholm's point streak to two games with three points in that span. On the season, Lindholm has six goals and 36 points in 54 games.