Lindholm won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Canadiens, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lindholm returned from a lower-body injury Saturday against the Rangers, and the Bruins don't want to ask too much of him too soon, so the Swedish blueliner's getting the night off Sunday. All signs point to this being a coach's decision rather than a re-aggravation of the injury, so look for Lindholm to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Panthers.