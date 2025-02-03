Lindholm (lower body) is not expected back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm is being given every opportunity to get back to 100 percent before the Bruins press him back into the lineup. The 31-year-old Swede will miss three more contests in the lead-up to the international tournament, bringing his total up to 40 games on the shelf.