Lindholm scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm snapped an eight-game point drought with the effort. The 31-year-old's second-period tally held as the game-winner, his second such goal of the year. Lindholm is up to three tallies, 13 points, 58 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 33 appearances in a top-four role. Lindholm can put up more offense, but at his current level of production, he's an option in deeper fantasy formats only.