Lindholm (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Lindholm was injured Tuesday in St. Louis and is expected to miss "weeks", according to coach Jim Montgomery. Lindholm had a good start offensively this season, picking up three goals and four assists in 17 contests.
