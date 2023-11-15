Lindholm scored a power-play goal on a team-high five on net while adding a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The 29-year-old defenseman wrapped up the scoring for Boston midway through the second period, as he slapped at a bouncing puck from the blue line and sent a knuckleball toward Devon Levi that dipped right through the five-hole on the young goalie. It was Lindholm's first goal of the season, and since beginning the campaign mired in a 10-game point drought, he's picked up three points in the last five contests.