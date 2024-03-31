Lindholm found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Lindholm opened the scoring 18:47 into the first period for his second goal of the season. He also added one hit, four PIM, one shot on net and a plus-1 rating in 26:08 of ice time. The 30-year-old defenseman is limited in scoring due to his lack of power-play time but as a first pairing rearguard he gets many opportunities for consistent peripheral statistics like blocked shots and hits.