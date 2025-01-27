Lindholm (lower body) participated fully in Monday's practice but isn't ready to return to the lineup, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Lindholm remains on long-term injured reserve and will miss his 35th straight game against Buffalo on Tuesday. However, he is progressing toward a return. Lindholm has three goals, seven points, 35 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across 17 appearances this season.
