Lindholm notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm set up Brandon Carlo's second-period marker. Over his last 12 games, Lindholm has been steady with two goals, four helpers and a plus-6 rating. The 29-year-old defenseman is now one point shy of matching his career high with six goals, 27 assists, 111 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 49 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-33 rating through 51 appearances in 2022-23.