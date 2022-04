Lindholm (rest) will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Florida, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Lindholm was given the night off Sunday against the Canadiens after returning from a lower-body injury Saturday against the Rangers, but he's expected to return to a top-pairing role and a spot on the second power-play unit versus the Panthers. He's picked up four helpers through eight games since joining the Bruins at the trade deadline.