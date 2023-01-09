Lindholm scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Lindholm returned to Anaheim for the first time since he was traded away from the Ducks at the deadline last season. He celebrated facing his former team with a third-period insurance marker, his fifth goal of the season matching his total from 71 contests in 2021-22. The tally also snapped a four-game point drought for the 28-year-old blueliner. He's been a revelation for the Bruins, picking up 28 points, 91 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 42 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-29 rating through 40 outings this season. His career high in points is 34 in 2014-15, but he's on pace to shatter that mark in his first full year with Boston.