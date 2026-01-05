Head coach Marco Sturm said Monday that Lindholm is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will force him to miss time, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

While the exact nature of Lindholm's injury isn't yet clear, Sturm said that it is "not going to be a day-to-day thing." A timetable for Lindholm's return hasn't yet been revealed, but Vladislav Kolyachonok will likely see playing time in his absence. Sturm seemed optimistic that Lindholm isn't facing a long-term absence, telling reporters "I think it's hopefully not too long, but he's definitely going to be out for a little bit." Lindholm has made 34 appearances this year, logging three goals, 11 assists, 59 blocked shots and 36 PIM while averaging 22:11 of ice time.