Lindholm (lower body) is expected to play Saturday versus Colorado, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Lindholm missed three straight games due to the injury. He has no points, a minus-1 rating, two shots and three blocks in two appearances this year. Lindholm will serve on the second pairing alongside Andrew Peeke on Saturday. Jordan Harris, who played in Boston's previous three games, is expected to be a healthy scratch.