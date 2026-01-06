default-cbs-image
Lindholm (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

The Bruins activated Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed) in a corresponding move. Lindholm was absent from Monday's practice and doesn't have a timeline for his return. He has contributed three goals, 14 points, 60 shots on net and 59 blocked shots across 34 appearances this season.

