Lindholm (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Boston recalled Jonathan Aspirot from AHL Providence in a corresponding move. Lindholm's placement on IR is retroactive to Oct. 9, meaning he can be activated whenever he is ready to return. However, he has missed seven of the last eight games and probably needs additional time to recover.

