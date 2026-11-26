Lindholm notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Lindholm has filled a top-pairing role this season, but his responsibilities on offense have predictably dropped since Charlie McAvoy returned from his season-opening six-game suspension. Lindholm had four points when McAvoy was out, but he has earned just two helpers over the ensuing 18 contests. Over 24 appearances in total, Lindholm has added 31 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating. Without a path to power-play time, he has little chance of scoring enough to help in fantasy.