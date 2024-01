Lindholm collected two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 29-year-old blueliner hadn't gotten onto the scoresheet at all over the prior nine games, but Lindholm snapped the slump with his first multi-point performance of the season. He's having trouble repeating his breakout 2022-23 numbers, and even when Charlie McAvoy's been on the shelf this season, Lindholm hasn't been able to take advantage. Through 35 games, he's managed only one goal and nine points.